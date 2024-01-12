US-based RedoxBlox has developed thermochemical energy storage (TCES) technology to replace natural gas heating for industrial sites, along with the lowest-cost, grid-scale storage.RedoxBlox has developed a high-temperature TCES technology which boasts energy density on par with lithium-ion battery technology, while utilizing inexpensive and abundant raw materials. The company's storage material operates at temperatures up to 1,500 C and can be fully charged in less than four hours. It is billed as non-toxic, non-flammable, and fully recyclable. The RedoxBlox storage module features a vessel ...

