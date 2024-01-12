The Zhongguancun Energy Storage Industry and Technology Alliance (CNESA) says China installed 21.5 GW/46.6 GWh of stationary storage capacity in 2023. CNESA said in a new report that China added 21.5 GW/46.6 GWh of new energy storage installations in 2023, up 194% year on year. Most of this capacity came from lithium-ion batteries, accounting for approximately 95% of the total. Other emerging technologies included compressed air energy storage, flow redox batteries, sodium-ion batteries, and flywheel energy storage. China's cumulative energy storage capacity reached 34.5 GW/74.5 GWh by the end ...

