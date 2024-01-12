The Chinese manufacturer said its new propane heat pump has a seasonal coefficient of performance exceeding 5.0.Guangzhou-based heat pump manufacturer Phnix has launched a new air-to-water heat pump for residential applications. Called R290 Everest Series Air to Water Heat Pump, the new product is based on an optimized compressor, a specially designed finned heat exchanger with flow paths, and a fluid simulation-designed air duct. The heat pump uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and has reportedly a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) exceeding 5.0. "The heat pump features an integrated ...

