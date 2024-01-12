A-1 Broadcast: Celebrity Lifestyle Expert Valerie Greenberg Shares Tips to Creating a 'New You' in the New Year on TipsOnTV

Timely Tips for New Year's Resolutions

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / The start of January to the perfect time to start fresh, whether it is finances, family, or health. Celebrity Lifestyle Expert and Red Carpet host Valerie Greenberg shared some tips for New Year's resolutions inspiration.

GETTING FINANCIALLY FIT

Start by taking steps to improve credit scores. The Experian Smart Money Digital Checking Account can help consumers build credit without debt. The digital checking account embeds the first-of-its-kind feature Experian Boost so now it will be even more convenient for consumers to use the feature and help improve their credit profile. The digital checking account is built for consumers looking for a streamlined financial experience to help bolster their credit strength and overall financial health. For more information, visit Experian.com/smartmoney

TOASTING IN THE NEW YEAR

For a New Year's resolution to drink less or drink better, then pour a glass of Stella Rosa Naturals, a non-alcoholic wine that is so delicious, it may just become the new go-to beverage all the time. Stella Rosa Naturals is made with real fruit flavors and grape varieties that include Moscato, Brachetto, Barbera. It is just like wine without the alcohol. Plus, it is low calorie. Serve Stella Rosa Naturals chilled or over ice and stay in the mix when practicing a better lifestyle, being sober curious, or just do not feel like drinking. For more information, visit stellarosawines.com/naturals

A BIG DIFFERENCE IN SOMEONE'S APPEARANCE

Getting a smile like the celebrities is easier than ever with Spark Clear Aligners. That is because Spark Aligners are more clear, more comfortable, and stain less than the leading aligner brand. In fact, 100% of Spark-Aligner patients recommend them to a friend. Spark Aligners are also doctor-directed, which is crucial for lasting, reliable results. Creating a beautiful smile is a great place to start a New You in the New Year. To learn more about Spark Aligners, or to find a provider nearby, go to sparkaligners.com

RESOLVE TO EXPLORE MORE

Now is the perfect time to decide to travel more this year. A favorite is Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, offering 24 brands and thousands of hotels with trusted names like Ramada, La Quinta, Days Inn, and Super 8, their hotels are everywhere. Get thoughtful amenities like free Wi-Fi, breakfast and the great Wyndham Rewards program. Best of all, they are running a fantastic deal right now where anyone can earn 3x the points. Check out all the details at WyndhamHotels.com.

