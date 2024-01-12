FINDIT, Inc. Files 14C Disclosing Merger Agreement with BioRegenx, Inc.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / FINDIT, Inc. (Ticker:FDIT) announced today the submission of its 14C Information Statement has been filed, revealing significant details about the pending merger with BioRegenx, Inc.

FINDIT, Inc., the owner of Findit.com and the Findit App, has taken a pivotal step in its strategic development by disclosing comprehensive information pertaining to the impending merger with BioRegenx, Inc. The 14C filing elucidates key aspects of the agreement and the strategic direction FINDIT is moving towards with BioRegenx. This merger involves the integration of FINDIT, Inc. with BioRegenx, Inc., a company specializing in regenerative biotherapeutics and anti-aging research. The Information Statement sheds light on the essential terms and conditions of the merger, including the process by which BioRegenx will be integrated into FINDIT.

Through this filing, FINDIT, Inc. aims to provide its shareholders and stakeholders with detailed insights into the forthcoming merger with BioRegenx, Inc.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to sell or buy any securities.

About BioRegenx

BioRegenx, Inc., a holding company, focused on the acquisition of cutting-edge intellectual property and innovative companies at the forefront of Regenerative Biotherapeutics and anti-aging science. Its core mission is to acquire or develop state-of-the-art, non-invasive medical and wellness technologies. These advanced devices are designed for the efficient collection, storage, and analysis of extensive health datasets. Utilizing these datasets, BioRegenx is developing proprietary algorithms and an advanced AI engine to generate more predictive outcomes. BioRegenx' objective is clear: to equip healthcare practitioners, patients, and consumers with actionable insights derived from in-depth data analysis, thereby elevating the precision and effectiveness of its health solutions.

BioRegenx, Inc. (BioRegenx.com) the parent company of five wholly owned subsidiaries: Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC; MyBodyRx, LLC; NuLife Sciences, Inc.; Regenr8, Inc.; and, as of January 11th, 2024, DocSun Biomedical Holdings, Inc. Our creation was fueled by the vision to amalgamate leading companies into a cohesive, synergistic platform offering comprehensive solutions encompassing advanced testing technologies and potent nutraceuticals.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc. (Ticker: FDIT), owns Findit.com which is a social media content management platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want to be indexed in Findit search results, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide increased brand awareness to our members. Findit Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Markets.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of BioRegenx, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and BioRegenx, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

