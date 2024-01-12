AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Settlement of Debt with Octagon Media Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) announced that it has entered into an agreement for payment of indebtedness in the aggregate total of USD $55,000 (CDN $73,523.72) with Octagon Media Inc. of Las Vegas, Nevada (the "Shares for Debt Transaction") through conversion of such debt into common shares of the Corporation (the "Common Shares"). Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction, the Corporation will issue an aggregate of 1,131,134 Common Shares, at a deemed price of $0.065 per Common Share. The proposed Shares for Debt Transaction is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Common Shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

