Havertys Announces Participation in Water Tower Research Furniture/Furnishings Virtual Conference

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) announced today that the company will participate in the inaugural Water Tower Research Furniture/Furnishings Virtual Conference on January 17, 2024. The event will showcase a full day of presentations by residential and commercial furniture manufacturers, wholesalers, and suppliers. These presentations and fireside chats will focus on corporate strategies, competitive strengths, and challenges. Investors and other persons interested in participating in this event may register here: WTR Conference.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer will participate in a fireside chat at the conference at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.havertys.com.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 124 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

