Freitag, 12.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Eine Injektion – ein Monat Schmerzlinderung
WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010
Frankfurt
12.01.24
08:12 Uhr
31,400 Euro
+0,800
+2,61 %
ACCESSWIRE
12.01.2024
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Havertys Announces Participation in Water Tower Research Furniture/Furnishings Virtual Conference

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) announced today that the company will participate in the inaugural Water Tower Research Furniture/Furnishings Virtual Conference on January 17, 2024. The event will showcase a full day of presentations by residential and commercial furniture manufacturers, wholesalers, and suppliers. These presentations and fireside chats will focus on corporate strategies, competitive strengths, and challenges. Investors and other persons interested in participating in this event may register here: WTR Conference.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer will participate in a fireside chat at the conference at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.havertys.com.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 124 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
