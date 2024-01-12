Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Eine Injektion – ein Monat Schmerzlinderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
12.01.24
16:14 Uhr
10,570 Euro
-0,015
-0,14 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,38510,53022:25
10,43510,52022:00
ACCESSWIRE
12.01.2024 | 22:14
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: CNH Prioritizes Digitalization for Sustainability at the EU Agri-Food Days

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / CNH recently participated in the EU Agri-Food Days, an event promoted by the European Commission Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development in Brussels.

The annual event stimulates discourse on trends, policies, and the future impact of the digitalization of agriculture and rural areas, drawing a diverse range of stakeholders.

Gianluca Feligini, the Head of Precision Technology for CNH EMEA, represented both CNH and CEMA at the EU-Agri Digital Conference themed "Digitalization for Sustainability". He illustrated how CNH's precision technology solutions portfolio enhance farmers' efficiency and sustainability.

The conference served as a valuable platform to emphasize diverse perspectives to institutional stakeholders. Participants addressed the latest advancements in precision agriculture and technology to institutional stakeholders, elaborating on artificial intelligence, digital platforms for more connected operation, and alternative propulsion.

CNH's participation in the conference demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainability in agriculture.

CNH's participation in the conference demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainability in agriculture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.