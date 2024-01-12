Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2024) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a further amended and restated copy of the offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Company's private placement originally announced December 20, 2023 in respect of its offering of common share units in the capital of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the "Offering"), which was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on January 5, 2024.

The Offering Document has been updated to include material information with respect to the Company closing a first tranche of the Offering, which took place on both a brokered basis (the "Brokered Offering") through Cormark Securities Inc. (the "Agent") and on a non-brokered basis, with Canaccord Genuity Corp (the "Non-Brokered Offering"). Please see news release dated January 9, 2024. The closing of a second tranche of the Non-Brokered Offering is scheduled to occur in the next week, or on such date as may be determined by the Issuer and investors, provided that in no event shall the closing be later than the 45th day following the date that the initial news release announcing the Offering was disseminated.

The Offering Document was also updated to include material information with respect to updated news regarding receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance in connection with the extension of the maturity date of the secured convertible debentures ("Debentures") held by two funds administered by Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc., by one year until December 31, 2024 ("Debenture Extension"). Please see news release dated January 10, 2024.

An amended and restated copy of the Offering Document is accessible under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.barksdaleresources.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units are being offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Because the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the securities issued to Canadian resident subscribers in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

