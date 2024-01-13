Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2024) - Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET0) ("Prospector" or the "Company") announces that it has revised the size of the non-brokered private placement announced January 3, 2024. Prospector will proceed with the previously announced common share offering to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 by the issuance of up to 9,090,909 units at a price of $0.11 per Unit, and in addition, will issue up to 6,666,666 units at a price of $0.15 per Unit (the "Units"), for total gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one post-Consolidation common share (a "Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.30 into one post-Consolidated common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance (see January 3, 2024 press release for details on share consolidation).

If the closing price of the Common Shares is at a price equal to or greater than $0.50 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, Prospector will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice, via a news release, to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the date that is 30 days after the issuance of said news release.

Prospector intends to apply $1,000,000 of the net proceeds of the Offering for preliminary assessment work and prospecting of the ML Property in Yukon Territory, and the remainder of the net proceeds for detailed geophysical survey at its Devon Ni-Cu Project in Ontario, and for working capital needs.

The closing of the Offering is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company may pay finders' fees under the offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the Private Placement Offering will be subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

Members of the Company's management team may participate in the Offering including subscriptions from related parties of the Company as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The participation of management in the Offering is exempt from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to exemptions contained in sections 5.5(c) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp., a member of Discovery Group, is focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. Prospector is led by an experienced technical and corporate team that has a proven track record of making world-class mineral discoveries. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders, and seeking to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Prospector Metals Corp.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President & CEO

For further information about Prospector Metals Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at prospectormetalscorp.com or contact Alex Heath at 604-354-2491 or by email at alexh@prospectormetalscorp.com.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

