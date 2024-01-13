Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2024) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC), ("Defence" or the "Company"), one of the leading Canadian biotechnology companies working in the field of immune-oncology is pleased to announce that it arranges a financing, and its common shares have been upgraded to OTCQB.

The Company announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,790,000 comprised of 1.5 million units of the Company. Each unit is comprising of one common share in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional share at a price of $2.25 per share for a period of 24 months of the closing date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to advance its preclinical and clinical programs, including as previously announced the Phase I clinical trial of Defence's AccuTOX® administered intratumorally in patients with stage IIIB to IV melanoma, and for general working capital. The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the offering in accordance with the policies of the CSE. The securities issued in connection with the offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the closing date in accordance with the CSE.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Defence's common shares have been upgraded to OTCQB on December 19, 2023, and since that date Defence's common shares are now trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "DTCFF". Defence's common shares are also already eligible for book entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (DTC).

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

