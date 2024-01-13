S Hotel Jamaica Named #1 Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort in 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Jan. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamaica received a significant international accolade today as S Hotel in Montego Bay secured the coveted title of Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort in the 2024 USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

USA Today, a globally recognized newspaper in the United States, is known for its prestigious Readers' Choice Awards, which acknowledges excellence in various categories. This accomplishment adds to S Hotel's impressive track record, having previously attained first place as Best Hotel in the Caribbean and ranked 16th place in the Best Hotels in the World in the Condé Nast 2023 Readers' Choice Awards.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of the entire S Hotel Jamaica team in delivering a world-class, all-inclusive experience that showcases the beauty and culture of Jamaica," says Andres Cope, Hotel Manager at S Hotel, "We extend heartfelt gratitude to our loyal guests, dedicated team members, and unwavering supporters for making this remarkable recognition possible."

Located on the iconic Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay, S Hotel is a living embodiment of Jamaican culture and heritage. The award-winning resort immerses guests in a tapestry of Jamaican history and artistry, featuring sculptures of renowned Jamaican figures, 10-foot-long Jamaican-inspired boots adorned in traditional colors, and a lively passa passa-themed reggae and dancehall nightclub named Club S, providing an authentic Jamaican nightlife experience.

As the only luxury hotel gracing the pristine Doctor's Cave Beach, S Hotel Jamaica welcomes guests aged 16 and over, and offers a diverse selection of culinary delights, wellness amenities, interactive guest experiences, and local excursions. A member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World collection, S Hotel features three bars, a 24-hour chic café, two pools, spacious suites, and five restaurants offering authentic Jamaican and international cuisine. The resort also houses a subterranean spa with three plunge pools and a sauna, a fully equipped gym, and meticulously designed rooms that seamlessly blend modern sensibilities with the vibrant essence of Jamaica.

The nominees in each award category are meticulously selected by a panel of experts, comprising editors from USA TODAY, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors, and sources from Gannett properties and other media outlets. Voting is conducted digitally on the 10Best.com website.

For more information about S Hotel Jamaica and reservations, please visit shoteljamaica.com.

Media Contact:

Nadeige Martelly

nadeige@andriamitsakospr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2317832/S_Hotel_Jamaica_2019_S_Hotel_Main_Pool.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/s-hotel-jamaica-named-1-best-all-inclusive-caribbean-resort-in-2024-usa-today-10best-readers-choice-travel-awards-302034002.html