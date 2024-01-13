Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2024
Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Holdings International Appoints Robert Meyer to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Meyer to its board of directors. Meyer currently serves as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and replaces Greg Boone, who resigned from the board in connection with the previously announced closing of the sale of its Canadian operations.

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.
The Company operates a highly competitive consolidated group of businesses providing end-to-end solutions to leading cannabis brands through integrated product development, manufacturing, and supply chain management, including in the design and technology space, offering industrial design, engineering, manufacturing, branding, and child-resistant packaging solutions for cannabis vaporizers, edibles, and related products. The Company represents a new paradigm for the legal cannabis industry on a global scale: the ability to fully outsource production and manufacturing of state-of-the-art hardware, packaging, licensed co-manufacturing, and product commercialization to a single partner.

For more information, please contact:

Kay Jessel
Executive Director
604.365.6099

SOURCE: Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

