Enviro Justice PR Inspires Change through Positive Environmental Stories

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2024 / Enviro Justice PR is proud to announce the official launch of its innovative online community and mobile application, bringing a wave of optimism to environmental conservation efforts worldwide. Founded by a dedicated group of high school students from the TASIS school in Dorado, Puerto Rico, the platform has quickly become a hub for sharing educational experiences and inspiring stories that make a real difference in protecting the planet.

Initially, the initiative began as a local project targeting environmental issues in Puerto Rico but has since garnered attention from individuals across the globe. With hundreds of impactful stories submitted and thousands joining the online Facebook community, Enviro Justice PR is setting a new standard in environmental discourse, focusing on solutions and positive action.

Isabella Muradyan, Catherine and Victor Vasnetsov, the students behind this movement, believe that highlighting the good in environmental conservation is key to motivating others to join the cause. By sharing uplifting news and successful initiatives, Enviro Justice PR is challenging the typically negative narrative surrounding environmental issues.

"We realized that the constant stream of negative environmental news can lead to a sense of hopelessness," says Isabella Muradyan, co-founder of Enviro Justice PR. "Our platform is designed to break that cycle by showcasing the positive strides being made in conservation. We want to shine a light on the stories that inspire action and hope."

What truly sets Enviro Justice PR apart from other environmental initiatives, however, is its commitment to promoting positive news and actionable methods to address environmental challenges - rather than merely discussing problems. The platform's unique approach is to educate, inspire, and empower individuals to take part in creating a sustainable future.

To learn more, or to download the mobile app for Android or iPhone, please visit the platform's website at https://envirojusticepr.org or connect on Facebook via https://www.facebook.com/envirojusticepr .

About Enviro Justice PR

Enviro Justice PR began with the "Go Green" Club at TASIS school in 2019, with Catherine and Victor Vasnetsov leading a campaign to eliminate single-use plastic bottles. They, have since undertaken various projects, including the installation of live plants in classrooms to foster a healthier learning environment.

The catalyst for the online platform, however, was an inspiring story about a rural electric cooperative in Puerto Rico starting to supply solar energy. This story motivated the trio to create Enviro Justice PR, a website, mobile app, and social media community for environmental enthusiasts to collaborate, share ideas, and support ecological projects. The platform is a testament to the power of youthful optimism and the belief that collective, positive action can lead to substantial environmental change.

