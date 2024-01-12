Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 13.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die neue 658% Kombination? Die Vorlage ist schon da…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D131 | ISIN: KYG313631072 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.01.24
21:58 Uhr
0,253 US-Dollar
-0,008
-3,06 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ETAO INTERNATIONAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ETAO INTERNATIONAL CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.01.2024 | 22:30
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ETAO International Co., Ltd.: ETAO Announces receiving a staff determination - Delinquency letter from Nasdaq

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETAO International Co. Ltd. announced today that it received a staff determination - Delinquency letter (the "Letter"), on January 5, 2024, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company has not yet filed its interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023 (the "Filing"), it no longer complies with our Listing Rules (the "Rules") for continued listing. Accordingly, this matter serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Under Nasdaq rules, a Company that receives a delist determination for delinquency, can request an appeal to a Hearings Panel, pursuant to the procedures set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5800 Series. The Company is working on a plan to present to the Panel in an effort to regain compliance with the Listing Rules and will have a Hearing on March 12, 2024 . The Hearing Panel will review the request for an extended stay and notify the Company of its conclusion as soon as is practicable but in any event no later than 15 calendar days following the deadline to request a further stay.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

About ETAO International Group

ETAO International Group ("ETAO"), a Cayman Islands company, aims to be the leading digital healthcare group providing telemedicine, hospital care, primary care, pharmacy, and health insurance covering all life stages of patients. ETAO became a public company listed in Nasdaq through merging with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (MCAE) on Feb 21, 2023 . "ETAO" brand means "Best Medical Way" with transformative medical care and unparalleled service. ETAO aims to provide best-in-class internet medical services, such as artificial intelligence and big data technologies, to improve health care delivery and quality in specialized clinics and hospital settings. ETAO's is in the process of building a platform that is seamlessly integrated based on its ability to combine technology and health sciences.

Media Contact:
 Wilson Liu
Tel:347-306-5134, [email protected]

SOURCE ETAO International Co., Ltd.

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.