Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 13.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die neue 658% Kombination? Die Vorlage ist schon da…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EX9K | ISIN: CA39312G1054 | Ticker-Symbol: FZ0
Frankfurt
12.01.24
15:41 Uhr
0,060 Euro
-0,003
-4,80 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREEN MINING INNOVATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREEN MINING INNOVATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2024 | 22:12
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Green Mining Innovation: New Chief Financing Officer

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Mining Innovation (TSX-V: GMI) announces that, following discussions on the vision and management of the company, Mr. Daniel Bélisle announced his departure as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on December 6. He officially left on December 31 and will remain as a consultant. The GMI team thanks him for his collaboration.

Mr. Pierro Chicoine, current Chief Compliance Officer, has been acting as interim CFO since December 31, 2023, and Mr. Luc Dubé CPA, will assume the role of CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, effective January 15, 2024.

Mr. Dubé brings a wealth of experience as a chartered professional accountant and auditor, particularly for companies in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. He played a key role in founding Brunet Roy & Dubé, a firm where he was a partner for 28 years. His expertise extends to management, strategy, and financing of public companies in the mining sector.

For further information, please contact

André Gagné
CEO
+1-581-983-6815
CEO@greenmininginnovation.ca
808 Ave. Sir Adolphe Routhier
Québec, QC, Canada G1S 3P3
greenmininginnovation.ca

Disclaimer

"The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory service provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the relevance or accuracy of this press release."


Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.