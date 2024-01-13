SunTech Medical: SunTech Launches Vet40: A Next-Gen Surgical Vital Signs Monitor for Companion Animals

The new device offers additional features for use in both the exam room and the operating room.

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2024 / SunTech is introducing the Vet40 surgical vital signs monitor for companion animals. This new monitor will expand on the features of the clinically validated SunTech Vet BP products.



The SunTech Vet40 Surgical Vital Signs Monitor for Companion Animals

This versatile surgical vital signs monitor for companion animals is ideal for both exam and operating rooms. The Vet40 enhances veterinary care with comprehensive monitoring features, including NIBP, temperature, SpO2, ECG, and optional ETCO2.



The veterinary monitor uses SunTech's Advantage Vet blood pressure, an animal-specific algorithm, to provide accurate readings on companion animals. To better manage nervous animals, the Vet40 features extremely quiet operations, with the option to turn off or customize alarms and audible indicators.

The Vet40 is designed for measuring a patient's vital signs in the operating room while being portable enough to be used in exam rooms or other areas. The Vet40 combines SunTech's non-invasive blood pressure, temperature, pulse oximetry (SpO2), electrocardiogram (ECG), and optional end-tidal carbon dioxide (ETCO2) and respiratory rate capabilities for monitoring before, during, and after a procedure. The monitor is also equipped to program automatic readings at intervals during a monitoring period.

The Vet40 is both portable and rechargeable. It features a 5-inch touchscreen and the ability to connect to an external display to increase the size of the viewing screen. The monitor can retain up to 960 data points and 48 waveform traces, even when powered down. Using Bluetooth connectivity or a USB-C wired connection, data can be transferred to a reporting PC application for printing or saving reports.

SunTech will be showcasing the new Vet40 at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) in Orlando, Florida (from January 14-17, 2024) and at the Western Veterinary Conference (WVC) in Las Vegas, Nevada (from February 19-21 2024).

The Vet40 is for use only by or on the direction of a licensed veterinarian. For more information on SunTech Medical's full line of clinical-grade, non-invasive blood pressure products and technologies, call 1-800-421-8626 or visit www.suntechmed.com.

Contact Information

Marissa Bellard

Marketing Manager

mbellard@suntechmed.com

SOURCE: SunTech Medical, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.