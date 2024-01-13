Suwanee, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2024) - Cloud Toronto INC, in collaboration with FYBN, announces the launch of a groundbreaking billion-dollar investment fund aimed at revolutionizing the gas station and convenience store (CStore) industry in the United States.

This initiative, branded as the Clean Energy Gas Station Investment Fund, marks a significant step towards modernizing an essential yet often-overlooked sector that serves the day-to-day needs of most Americans.

The investment fund is backed by Cloud Toronto Venture Capital, known for its diverse and successful investment portfolio.

Often relegated to the sidelines of the investment world, gas stations and convenience stores (CStores) continue to serve as the unsung heroes of the American economy. FYBN's visionary fund aims to spotlight these crucial but undervalued businesses. "We're venturing where typical one-percenters hesitate, into the heart of daily American commerce - the local gas station and CStore," stated CEO Dilip Mooparakath.

This investment fund represents a paradigm shift in the retail landscape, combining accuracy, reliability, and a deep understanding of the retail nuances specific to gas stations. The fund will focus on implementing clean energy solutions, thereby contributing to environmental sustainability and reducing the carbon footprint of these establishments.

The gas station & CStore business, characterized by its multifaceted and dynamic nature, offers a diverse and robust revenue model. From inside sales to various services like lottery and ATM commissions, these businesses promise a range of income streams. However, it also presents challenges, including the daily fluctuations of fuel prices and operational intensity, requiring astute management and strategic foresight.

With its extensive experience in buying, building, operating, and exiting high cash-flow gas station real estate and businesses, the FYBN team is positioned to navigate these complexities.

"Our approach involves a strategic combination of market analysis and asset management," elaborates the FYBN team.

Moreover, the need for evolution in the retail sector, particularly in gas stations and CStores, is more pressing than ever. In a world where innovation is constant, these traditional businesses face the challenge of adapting to changing consumer demands and environmental standards.

The Clean Energy Gas Station Investment Fund by FYBN and Cloud Toronto is designed to address this challenge head-on. It aims to bring accuracy, reliability, and a deep understanding of retail nuances to the forefront of this industry transformation.

This project, titled the FYBN Tax Advantaged Opportunistic Gas Station Investment Fund, focuses on augmenting the untapped future potential of Clean Energy Gas Station Businesses. It's a strategic move that aligns with Cloud Toronto's philosophy of investing in areas with significant growth potential and societal impact.

"Our fund aims to transform the often-overlooked gas station/Cstore industry, which plays a critical role in the American economy, much like Cloud Toronto's investment in high cash flow gas stations with a MOIC of 1.5x and IRR of 19%," said CEO Dilip Mooparakath. The fund will facilitate incorporating sustainable practices and clean energy solutions into these everyday retail spaces, setting a new standard for the industry.

Cloud Toronto's portfolio includes investments in sectors like renewable energy and innovative food technology. This investment experience underpins FYBN's approach to transforming gas stations and Cstores into modern, multifunctional community hubs. FYBN's fund will incorporate advanced technologies to modernize the gas station/Cstore experience. Cloud Toronto's ethos, emphasizing long-term growth and support for visionary entrepreneurs, aligns perfectly with FYBN's goal.

"We're not just investing in businesses; we're investing in community-centric hubs that serve as the lifeline for everyday Americans," CEO Dilip Mooparakath said.

FYBN's billion-dollar fund is a commitment to the future of retail commerce, blending technological advancements with ecological preservation. The fund aims to raise $100,000,000 over the next six months, with strategic allocation towards real estate reinvestment, talent acquisition, and extensive marketing and expansion plans.

"In the backdrop of a falling inflation rate, gas stations, and CStores emerge as silent heroes, meeting the needs of a nation on the go. Neglected yet essential, they serve as hubs where convenience meets necessity. Join us in revolutionizing this overlooked industry through our billion-dollar fund for transformative upgrades and expansions," adds CEO Mooparakath.

About Cloud Toronto

Cloud Toronto, a dynamic player in the investment landscape, specializes in offering innovative investment opportunities within the gas station and convenience store industry. Committed to bridging the gap between visionaries and pioneering startups, Cloud Toronto stands at the forefront of promoting and supporting the most promising ventures in the tech ecosystem. Our platform is meticulously crafted to empower entrepreneurs and investors, fostering an environment where innovation flourishes. Cloud Toronto is more than an investment firm; it catalyzes transformative ideas and visionary enterprises.

