London-based Dunhill Ventures is pleased to announce the next chapter of the Dunhill Ventures Raising Impact Investment Summit Series on 17 January 2024 during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Following successful family office impact summits in New York, London, Singapore and Dubai during COP28, the gathering in Davos will offer family offices and HNWIs a forum of select presentations from growth-stage companies promoting sustainable impact across sectors ranging from climate change technology to public health, all prioritising ESG (Environmental Social Governance).

This will be an opportunity for founders to network with investors offering alternative sources of capital applicable to their regions, all championing the urgency for greater systemic global sustainability measures at WEF.

Dunhill Ventures Chairman Piers Dunhill will join team members Natalie Torin, Ambra Berselli, Jonathan Barry and Danielle Skorbinski and a community of family offices for a truly international event.

The World Economic Forum, held annually in Davos, is a renowned platform for global leaders and investors to collaborate on issues of international concern with a focus on sustainability.

Family offices can expect further investor gatherings with Dunhill Ventures over the course of 2024 with private roadshows across the USA, Europe, Asia and MENA regions and a new summit currently being planned in Lagos to celebrate West African family offices and local innovators bringing large-scale impact opportunities to the region.

To join the waitlist for the Dunhill Raising Impact Investment Summit in Davos 17 January or to enquire about the family office network at Dunhill Ventures please contact pa@dunhillventures.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240111211706/en/

Contacts:

pa@dunhillventures.io