Chongqing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2024) - Chongqing Qiulong Technology Co., Ltd., also known as SURRON, is celebrating ten years of pioneering work in the electric motorcycle industry with an event dedicated to highlighting its achievements and vision for the future.

Celebrating a Decade of Milestones

SURRON's anniversary event will focus on the company's journey over the past ten years, showcasing the technological milestones and the growth that has positioned it as a key player in the electric two-wheeler market. The event will also provide a platform for SURRON to introduce their future plans and how they intend to continue their contribution to sustainable transportation.





Anniversary Event Details

The event is scheduled to take place at SURRON's headquarters in Chongqing, where the company will host industry leaders, media, and partners. It will feature a timeline of SURRON's key developments, unveil new projects, and discuss the company's strategies for addressing the evolving demands of the electric motorcycle market.

A Look at SURRON's Future Endeavors

In addition to celebrating past successes, SURRON will take this opportunity to announce upcoming initiatives designed to reinforce its commitment to innovation and sustainability. The company will provide insights into its R&D efforts and discuss how it plans to expand its international presence and product offerings.

For further information about the event and to learn more about SURRON's plans for the future, interested parties are invited to contact Koki Wang for details and interview opportunities.

About SURRON

Established in 2014, SURRON has quickly become a notable name in the electric motorcycle industry, focused on delivering high-performance, eco-friendly two-wheelers. With a significant global footprint, SURRON continues to drive forward the potential of electric mobility.

Contact Info:

Name: Koki Wang

Email: sales@fetchlight.com

Organization: Chongqing Qiulong Technology Co., Ltd. (Surron)

Website: https://www.sur-ron.com/us/

