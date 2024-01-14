Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/5187/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly. Week 2 brought losses for ATX TR, but Friday was the first trading day 2024 with more than 200 Mio. Euros in Trading Volume. We presented with Partner Captrace the Winners of our Number One Awards in 14 Categories: These are Immofinanz, Telekom Austria, Do&Co, KapschTrafficCom, Novomatic, EAM, Erste Group, Morgan Stanley, Raiffeisen Zertifikate, VAS, Rosinger Group, Gregor Rosinger, ZFA und Gold&Co ....

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...