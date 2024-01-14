Week 2 brouhgt losses for ATX TR. News came from Amag, OMV, Pierer Mobility, Valneva, Andritz, Rosenbauer, Frequentis, Agrana, Strabag, voestalpine. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,92% to 7.535,31 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -1,06%. Up to now there were 4 days with a positive and 5 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,06% away, from the low 0,62%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2024 is Thursday with 0,29%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,58%. These are the best-performers this week: S Immo 10,28% in front of EuroTeleSites AG 6,97% and Kapsch TrafficCom 4,95%. And the following stocks performed worst: Lenzing -5,88% in front of CA Immo -5,3% and Verbund -4,93%. Further highlights this week: Erste Group for 7 days in a row up ...

