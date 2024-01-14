Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of GameGPT (DUEL) on January 12, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the DUEL/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

GameGPT (DUEL), developed by Prism, is designed to offer an unparalleled suite of AI gaming tools and experiences, tailored for both gamers and creators.

Introducing GameGPT: Revolutionizing Gaming with Advanced AI Technology

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of GameGPT (DUEL), developed by Prism, introduced in December 2023, represents a revolutionary step in the realm of blockchain gaming. GameGPT aims to be a comprehensive platform, bringing an array of AI gaming tools and experiences to a global audience. GameGPT stands out with its AI-first approach to gaming.

Boasting record-speed game development thanks to proprietary AI tools, the platform also offers a game builder and creator program for collaborators. This feature significantly simplifies game development, enabling creators of all skill levels to efficiently build games.

At the core of GameGPT's offerings are several key components: Arcade, Challenge, Develop, Swap, and Wallet. The Arcade feature allows players to engage in AI mini-games with easy access, while the Challenge aspect offers competitive gaming in both 1v1 and group formats, including user-generated challenges. The Develop section empowers gamers to create and host their own games, leveraging PRISM's open-source AI tools. Swap and Wallet functionalities provide streamlined asset exchange and payment options, enhancing the user experience by removing the complexities traditionally associated with blockchain gaming and improved accessibility with their AI-driven engine and technologies.

A part of the GameGPT's ecosystem is the transition from the RAIN token to the DUEL token. This new token is integral to the GameGPT platform, serving as the primary utility token across all gaming products. The transition signifies a strategic move towards a more integrated and efficient blockchain gaming economy, allowing for smoother transactions and enhanced platform functionality. The phased sunsetting of RAIN and the introduction of DUEL illustrate PRISM's commitment to evolving its ecosystem in line with the latest technological advancements.

GameGPT not only offers a diverse range of gaming experiences but also focuses on community involvement and creator empowerment. The platform encourages user-generated content through its Challenge and Arcade modes, providing tools for gamers and developers to contribute to the platform's growth. This approach fosters a vibrant, creative community, driving innovation and keeping the platform dynamic and engaging. GameGPT, with its blend of cutting-edge technology and community-centric ethos, aims to redefine the landscape of AI and blockchain gaming.

About DUEL Token

The DUEL token is the newly introduced cornerstone of the GameGPT ecosystem by PRISM, serving as a pivotal element in the platform's strategic shift towards a more integrated and efficient blockchain gaming experience. As a replacement for the previous RAIN token, DUEL functions as the primary utility token across all of GameGPT's offerings, facilitating transactions, gaming wagers, and purchases within the platform. It's designed to streamline the user experience in blockchain gaming, ensuring seamless and secure transactions. The token's integration into various gaming products like challenges, arcade, and survivor modes exemplifies its vital role in enabling a robust, decentralized token ecosystem and enhancing the overall gaming experience on the GameGPT platform.

DUEL has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The DUEL token distribution includes 22.5% for the Creator Program, 8.66% for Operations & Marketing, 6% for Staking, 7.84% for Token Conversion, 10% for Public Sale, 15% for the Ecosystem Fund, 6% for Launchpads, 4% for Private allocations, 8% for Team & Advisors, 7% for Exchange Liquidity & Market Making, and 5% for Airdrops. Their BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on January 12, 2024. Investors who are interested in DUEL can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

