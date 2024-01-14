Agrana: In the first three quarters of the 2023|24 financial year (the nine months ended 30 November 2023), Agrana, the fruit, starch and sugar company, generated an operating profit (EBIT) of € 149.4 million (Q1-Q3 prior year: € 50.2 million *). Revenue was € 2,947.8 million (Q1-Q3 prior year: € 2,742.5 million). Agrana Chief Executive Officer Stephan Büttner said: "Given the continuing volatile global business environment, we are pleased with how our financial year has gone to date. We improved our operating performance in almost all business areas. Although we see increasingly challenging business conditions in the fourth quarter of 2023|24 and the subsequent months, we nonetheless expect very significant growth in EBIT for this full financial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...