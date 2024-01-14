Strabag: The European construction technology group Strabag through its Czech subsidiary Strabag Rail a.s., is realising the renovation and upgrade of the historic Masaryk Railway Station in the heart of Prague. The project, commissioned by the Czech railway administration Správa železnic and worth € 137 million, includes the modernisation and expansion of the railway tracks as well as the construction of a distinctive pedestrian platform over the tracks as an architectural link to the surrounding area. The work is expected to take around 44 months in total, with construction scheduled to begin in January 2024. Strabag Rail a.s. will be executing the construction works in a joint venture with Strabag s.r.o.Strabag: weekly performance: 3.09%voestalpine: Construction work for ...

