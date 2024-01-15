DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Takeover
Media release
DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Medipharm Sdn Bhd ("Medipharm"), one of the leading pharmaceutical and medical devices distributors in Brunei. With this acquisition, DKSH Healthcare grows its business in line with the strategy to expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region.
Zurich, Switzerland, January 15, 2024 - DKSH has announced today that it signed an agreement to acquire Medipharm, one of the leading pharmaceutical and medical devices distributors in Brunei. DKSH and Medipharm build on a longstanding strategic partnership, with Medipharm having operated as DKSH's sub distributor in Brunei for the last 25 years.
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1814549
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1814549 15.01.2024 CET/CEST