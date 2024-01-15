Northern Data Group appoints Group Chief Financial Officer

Elliot Jordan will join the Group's Executive Committee, bringing extensive finance and capital markets experience

The Group is poised to execute and deliver on its next stage of growth

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) ), a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions, today announces a key appointment to its Group Executive Committee of Elliot Jordan as Group Chief Financial Officer. Elliot will join the Group in late February 2024.

Elliot has over 20 years of financial and capital markets experience, having held the CFO role at Farfetch during a period of rapid expansion and leading the company's IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2018. He has also served in leadership roles for Asos plc and J Sainsbury's, as a Finance Director. Prior to this, Elliot worked in several risk and financial control roles across the banking and finance sector in London and provided audit and assurance services with KPMG in New Zealand. He has been a Non-executive Board Member and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at HM Land Registry since August 2019. Elliot is a graduate of the University of Waikato in New Zealand and is a qualified chartered accountant with the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants.

In his role as Group Chief Financial Officer, Elliot will lead Northern Data Group's financial strategy and support the Group's wider growth as it drives innovation across the HPC market. Elliot's appointment follows the appointment of Rudolf Haas as Group CLO in December, and comes as the business continues to take advantage of the market opportunities across its three companies: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. With a highly talented and market leading, Group Executive Committee, Northern Data Group is set to execute the next stage of its global strategy and realize its ambition to become the world's leading HPC Infrastructure Solutions Provider.

Aroosh Thillainathan, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, comments: "I'm very pleased to welcome Elliot to Northern Data Group and the Group Executive Committee. With his strong financial background and vast experience from innovative, market-leading brands, he will play an instrumental role in driving the Group's growth, ensuring maximum value creation for our shareholders."

Elliot Jordan, incoming Group Chief Financial Officer, comments: "I am delighted to be joining Northern Data Group and the Group Executive Committee at such a pivotal moment for the business as it seeks to continue its pace of growth and embrace the next stage in its journey. Following Aroosh's vision, Northern Data Group has become a leading provider of High-Performance Computing solutions and is primed to capitalize on the global market opportunity."

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA are fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.

