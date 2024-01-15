Next generation lacquer with innovative crosslinking technology offers high durability with faster curing

Bona, a global, sustainably driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, is announcing the launch of its new lacquer, Bona Mega EVO. This next generation lacquer offers a new state-of-the-art crosslinking technology that activates when applied. The unique, non-yellowing formula delivers faster curing with excellent resistance to scratches, wear, and chemicals. With VOC levels below 3%, the lacquer contributes to healthier working conditions with a lower impact on indoor air quality.

Bona Mega EVO is the next evolution of Bona Mega, which was first introduced in 1996 and offered an industry-first oxygen crosslinking technology and, at the time, was considered a top choice among flooring contractors for use as a one-component topcoat for wood floors in environments requiring medium to light commercial wear resistance. Bona Mega EVO is the next generation that incorporates a completely new and significantly faster technology that is unique to Bona. The self crosslinking occurs entirely within the lacquer without the use of any external components, making it a next generation coating.

"When it comes to performance, Bona Mega EVO is an advancement in every way. With the new self crosslinking technology, we have merged the top features from Bona Mega and Bona Mega ONE to create an exceptional product. It stands out from the competition due to its consistently high level of performance. Bona Mega EVO is the next step for coating medium- to light-commercial areas and domestic wood floors," saidThomas Hallberg, Director Product Management Professional EMEA/APAC, Bona AB

Bona Mega EVO's new self crosslinking technology provides a topcoat that dries quickly, remains clear over time, offers excellent sanding ability, and has VOC levels below 3%. It has high filling abilities, low odour, and excellent scratch, wear, and chemical resistance. With Bona Mega EVO's fast-drying and quick cure time, the floor can be in use more quickly when compared to other one-component lacquers. This also means that the next topcoat layer can be applied much sooner than with traditional polymer technology.

Bona Mega EVO guarantees a uniform colouring of the wood floor even without the use of a primer making it possible to use just one product during the whole process. It has a non-yellowing formula with minimal odour during the application process and dissipates rapidly afterwards.

With VOC levels below 3%, Bona Mega EVO fulfills the EMICODE EC1PLUS certification. Bona continues its work to phase out PFAS, of which Bona Mega EVO is no exception, promoting a safer environment.

