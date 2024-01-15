Anzeige
15.01.2024
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 3/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-01-15 08:00 CET --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.01.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
    31.03.2024  Vyriausybe           auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.01.2024 Pro Kapital Grupp PKGB080024A  Coupon payment date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.01.2024 Novaturas NTU1L         Sales figures     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.01.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
          Vyriausybe LTGB039026D     auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.01.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L      Investors event    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.01.2024 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.01.2024 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 12   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    19.01.2024 Orkela ORKL060025A       Coupon payment date  VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
