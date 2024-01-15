Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 3/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-01-15 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.03.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2024 Pro Kapital Grupp PKGB080024A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB039026D auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.01.2024 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.01.2024 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.01.2024 Orkela ORKL060025A Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.