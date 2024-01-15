Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim's ECOCycle® technology named 'Circularity Lighthouse' by McKinsey & World Economic Forum



Circularity Lighthouse award recognizes technological solutions with proven impact and significant scale

Holcim recognized for innovative and scalable ECOCycle® technology, building new from old Holcim's ECOCycle® circular technology has been named a "Circularity Lighthouse in the Built Environment", in a joint initiative between McKinsey & Company and the World Economic Forum announced at this year's annual meeting in Davos. The Circularity Lighthouse designation recognizes pioneering solutions that demonstrate a novel, distinctive circularity approach, proven and substantial impact and value, with significant scale and maturity. Circularity in the built environment has the potential to reduce upfront carbon emissions by up to 75%, according to McKinsey research. Nollaig Forrest, Chief Sustainability Officer, Holcim: "Circularity is a game changer to decarbonize building at scale. At Holcim we are operating over 100 ECOCycle® recycling centers globally to drive circular construction. With our advanced recycling of construction demolition materials, we can already reduce by up to 40% the CO2 footprint of cement. This is just the beginning; as we innovate and partner across the value chain to evolve building norms, we aim to accelerate the shift to circular construction in all metropolitan areas where we operate." With its ECOCycle® technology, Holcim can recycle up to 100% of construction demolition materials across a broad range of applications, from decarbonized raw materials in low-carbon cement formulation, to recycled aggregates in circular concrete. ECOCycle® enables concrete, cement and aggregates to contain from 10% to 100% recycled construction demolition materials inside with no compromise in performance, while reducing their environmental footprint. As a global leader in recycling, circularity is at the core of Holcim's decarbonization journey. Building new from old, Holcim recycled nearly 7 million tons of construction demolition materials during 2022 into new building solutions. That represents over 1,000 truck loads of materials every day. Accelerating this pace, Holcim aims to recycle over 20 million tons of Construction Demolition Materials by 2030 in Europe alone, by scaling up ECOCycle® technology to reach 150 sites by 2030. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 29.2 billion in 2022. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

