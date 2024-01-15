Das Instrument SFU1 US7864492076 SAFEGUARD SCIENT. DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2024The instrument SFU1 US7864492076 SAFEGUARD SCIENT. DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2024Das Instrument UX01 US91818X2071 UXIN LTD. ADR/30 CL.A YC1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2024The instrument UX01 US91818X2071 UXIN LTD. ADR/30 CL.A YC1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2024Das Instrument 1PK GB0009633180 DECHRA PHARMACEUT. LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2024The instrument 1PK GB0009633180 DECHRA PHARMACEUT. LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2024Das Instrument NEB SE0012116390 VIAPLAY GROUP AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2024The instrument NEB SE0012116390 VIAPLAY GROUP AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2024Das Instrument 5JG SE0018397184 ARTIFICIAL SOLU.INT. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2024The instrument 5JG SE0018397184 ARTIFICIAL SOLU.INT. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2024Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2024The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2024Das Instrument 37S0 FR001400BVK2 SPINEWAY EO -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.01.2024The instrument 37S0 FR001400BVK2 SPINEWAY EO -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 16.01.2024