Montag, 15.01.2024
WKN: 578968 | ISIN: GB0009633180 | Ticker-Symbol: 1PK
Tradegate
15.01.24
09:30 Uhr
45,600 Euro
+0,200
+0,44 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,00045,60010:50
45,00045,60009:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARTIFICIAL SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL
ARTIFICIAL SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARTIFICIAL SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL AB0,056+123,02 %
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC45,600+0,44 %
NORAM DRILLING AS3,780+0,27 %
SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC0,6400,00 %
SPINEWAY0,002+4,35 %
UXIN LTD ADR0,420+9,38 %
VIAPLAY GROUP AB0,359+1,41 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.