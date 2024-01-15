The Australian authorities launched an investigation after an inverter burst into flames at the 30 MW Mannum Stage 2 solar farm, which is being developed near the town of Mannum, South Australia. A worker is now being treated in the hospital for burns.From pv magazine Australia The South Australia Country Fire Service (CFS) has confirmed that a contractor was taken to hospital for treatment of burns after an inverter in a shipping container ignited at Epic Energy's Mannum solar farm, causing an estimated AUD 250,000 ($167,170) of damages. The CFS said 10 firefighters last week after an emergency ...

