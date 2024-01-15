With more than 10 years of pioneering CGM market leadership in AID integration, Dexcom is the most clinically studied CGM brand with AID capabilities and the clear choice for powering AID systems 1,2

The power and accuracy of the Dexcom G7 is now combined with the discretion of the Tandem t:slim X2 insulin pump and will begin rolling out in countries across Europe and in South Africa from today.

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System now connects with the t:slim X2 insulin pump by Tandem Diabetes Care in countries across Europe and in South Africa. The announcement comes just a month after the system launched in the United States and combines the power and accuracy of Dexcom G7 with the discretion of the Tandem t:slim X2.

"For over a decade Dexcom has been pioneering industry leading CGM connectivity, meaning we have now safely powered AID systems for more than 1 million patient years of cumulative use. It's therefore no wonder that Dexcom is the undisputed leader in CGM connectivity and why our sensors are the clear choice for AID systems," said Jim Berkebile, Vice President Strategic Partners for EMEA at Dexcom. "Moreover, the clinically meaningful health outcomes that result from using the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology are proven only when the system is connected to Dexcom CGM."

Further solidifying Dexcom as the most studied CGM brand with AID capabilities, new results from the COMISAIR seven-year follow up the longest prospective real-world CGM study ever conducted and presented by Dr. Jan Soupal at EASD 2023 showed significant and continued reduction of HbA1c as well as a lower risk of the development or progression of diabetic retinopathy associated with the use of real-time CGM by people with Type 1 diabetes4. Additionally, the COMISAIR seven-year follow up demonstrated further substantial reduction in HbA1c when Dexcom CGM is connected to the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology5

"AID systems offer life-changing technology to people living with Type 1 diabetes," said Dr. Emma Wilmot, Associate Professor, University of Nottingham. "Empowering those living with diabetes to manage their own condition and offering them the very best technology we can is vital for diabetes care. We know that when people combine real-time CGM and a pump to create an AID system they spend more time in range, experience fewer incidences of hypoglycaemia and enjoy greater peace of mind."

Due to its 30 minute sensor warmupthe Dexcom G7 is the fastest CGM connected to the t:slim X2 insulin pump, meaning that those using a Dexcom G7 can spend more time benefiting from their AID system than with any other CGM. Dexcom G7 users can also share glucose data with loved ones and care teams in real time through industry-leading remote monitoring capabilities.

"As we celebrate our 10-year partnership with Dexcom, we remain committed to sustaining our rapid pace of innovation to further our mission of helping improve the lives of people with diabetes around the world," said John Sheridan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tandem Diabetes Care. "We're actively engaged with our local distributors, supporting their efforts to make this exciting new integration available for new customers and to existing t:slim X2 pump users via remote software updates as quickly as possible."

Tandem is working with local distributors in the countries listed below to support the launch of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Dexcom G7 integration and the delivery of remote software updates for current eligible t:slim X2 users. Timing of new product shipments and pump software updates will vary by country and will take place throughout the first three months of 2024. Dexcom G7 integration with the t:slim X2 insulin pump will become available in the following countries: Germany, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Spain, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

To learn more and to get started with Dexcom G7 and the Tandem t:slim X2 insulin pump, visit Dexcom.co.uk/tandem.

The launch of Dexcom G7 and the Tandem t:slim X2 insulin pump further strengthens Dexcom's position as the world's most connected CGM.4 With more than 60 connected partners worldwide, Dexcom is committed to providing users with choice and flexibility when it comes to how they view their glucose data and deliver insulin.

