Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
High-Tech-Gigant steigt voll ein und setzt Elektromobilität auf die Überholspur!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5Q0 | ISIN: US63845R1077 | Ticker-Symbol: 7NV
Frankfurt
15.01.24
08:07 Uhr
18,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,80018,90010:48
18,80018,90010:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL VISION
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC18,8000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.