MBLY Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims Against Mobileye Global Inc.

NEW YORK, NY - ( NewMediaWire ) - January 12, 2024 - Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mobileye Global Inc. ("Mobileye" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MBLY). Click Here to Join Investigation.

If you acquired Mobileye securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please click here or contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On January 4, 2024, before the market opened, Mobileye issued a press release entitled "Mobileye Releases Preliminary FY2023 Financial Results and Initial 2024 Outlook" which, among other things, states that Mobileye "[has] become aware of excess inventory at our customers, which we believe to be 6-7 million units of EyeQ® SoCs" and that "[w]e currently expect Q1 revenue to be down approximately 50%, as compared to the $458 million revenue generated in the first quarter of 2023."

Following this news, the price of Mobileye stock fell $9.75 per share, more than 24%, to close at $29.97 per share on January 4, 2024.

