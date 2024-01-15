Anzeige
Sandvik wins record order for surface drill rigs

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has received its largest ever order for surface drill rigs, valued at SEK 248 million . The order from US-based Sandvik dealer Country Boy Supply, LLC, was booked in the fourth quarter, 2023, and deliveries are scheduled to start in the first quarter 2024.

The order from Country Boy Supply consists of 34 surface drill rigs to replace their current contractor fleet in Georgia and Tennessee, with automation being a key feature in the fleet upgrade as part of the equipment will be equipped with Sandvik AutoMine® readiness. The intelligent surface drill rigs from Sandvik will be used for production drilling in various large quarries or open pit mines, as well as construction work sites.

"We are very pleased to deepen our partnership with Country Boy Supply and deliver the most productive and powerful surface drill rigs available to upgrade their fleet. This partnership will further strengthen our position in the surface drilling solutions market," says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

Stockholm, January 15, 2024
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3909000/2538192.pdf

Sandvik wins record order for surface drill rigs

SOURCE Sandvik

