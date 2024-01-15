Sirona Biochem Corp.: Sirona Biochem Launches Cosmetics Subsidiary - Sirona Laboratories

VANCOUVER, Canada, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) is proud to introduce Sirona LaboratoriesTM - a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to maximizing the commercial potential of its breakthrough anti-aging skincare ingredient, GlycoProteMimTM.



Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO and founder of Sirona Biochem, expressed his enthusiasm for the major milestone, stating that the establishment of Sirona Laboratories is meant to not just shape the future of the company, but to revolutionize the global anti-aging skincare market.

The announcement follows the recent decision to trademark GlycoProteMim. The extraordinary results from the active ingredient's clinical trials prompted the company's strategic decision to establish Sirona Laboratories, which will redefine its trajectory in the skincare industry.

"We've opted for a course of action that - is primed to transform, not just Sirona Biochem's prospects, but that of the entire anti-aging market. We're not just interested in GlycoProteMim's value today; we want to build its legacy and set a global precedent. This isn't just about proving its efficacy; it's about setting a new benchmark for anti-aging skin treatments," Verrico said.

Sirona Biochem is inviting major industry players to take notice, to partner, and to believe in a future where GlycoProteMim is the go-to ingredient for skin anti-aging. As part of the strategic leap into the aesthetic marketplace, Sirona Biochem plans to position itself for maximum growth and market expansion.

Christopher Hopton CPA, Chief Financial Officer of Sirona Biochem, commented on the launch, stating that the strategic decision aligns with the company's commitment to shareholder value, innovation, and market leadership.

"By establishing Sirona Laboratories, we are not only maximizing the commercial potential of GlycoProteMim but also ensuring sustained growth and value creation for our shareholders," Hopton added.

Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, Chief Scientific Officer at Sirona Biochem, expressed excitement about the scientific possibilities. "The company's clinically proven science, combined with the unmet commercial opportunity, positions Sirona Laboratories at the forefront of skincare innovation. We are eager to leverage our expertise and take GlycoProteMim to new heights, while also setting a new benchmark for anti-aging treatments," she said.

To support this ambitious initiative, the company said that it has already identified a team of seasoned industry experts who will play a crucial role in steering Sirona Laboratories toward success.

The company is actively engaging with private equity funds and collaborating with industry experts to develop Sirona Laboratories product line and commercial strategy. The company intends to finance the bulk of this project through private financial partnerships, while leveraging its parent company's intellectual property.

Sirona Biochem aims to propel the subsidiary, which will be based in Europe, and its active ingredient into a new era of global recognition. The company is inviting the entire skin industry and stakeholders to stay tuned for further updates on the advancements and achievements of Sirona Laboratories. Stay updated by visiting their website at www.sirona-laboratories.com

