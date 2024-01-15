Researchers at the Jülich Research Center in Germany have used novel photoluminescence measurements to analyze the recombination of charge carriers in perovskite solar cells. They have found that the loss of charge carriers in perovskite devices works differently from other types of PV cells.The loss of charge carriers in perovskite solar cells, also known as "recombination," follows different physical laws than those in most semiconductors. This is due to measurements using "transient photoluminescence," a novel method developed by Thomas Kirchartz and his team at the Institute for Energy and ...

