Please be informed that at the request of the company the name of Klaipedos nafta, AB was changed on 10 January 2024 to KN Energies, AB (ISIN code: LT0000111650). Also on the same date, the trading code of the issuer's shares was changed to KNE1L (formerly KNF1L). Issuer's market notice: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b95c8376ade24bf8ca052b59ff124e22a&lang=e n