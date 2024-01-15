The International Energy Agency (IEA) says in a new report that only 7% of planned renewable-based hydrogen capacity is expected to go online by 2030. The report notes the need for consistent policies to support demand and prevent stranded assets.The IEA said in a new report that just 7% of the renewable hydrogen projects planned throughout the world are expected to go online by 2030. "The slow pace of projects reaching an investment decision combined with limited appetite from off-takers and higher production costs have led to slower progress on many projects," said the IEA. The Paris-based organization ...

