Australia currently has about 40% renewable electricity, mostly solar and wind. This is not causing wholesale spot prices to change, nor destabilizing the grid. On current policy settings, the country will reach 82% renewable electricity in 2030.Australia is generating more solar electricity per person than any other country: about 2 Megawatt-hours per person per year. It is interesting to examine the impact of widespread deployment of PV (and wind) on wholesale electricity prices. Most of the Australian population lives on the eastern seaboard and is served by the National Electricity Market ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...