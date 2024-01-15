NioCorp Developments Ltd.: NioCorp to Present at Defense Industry Rare Earths Mine-to-Magnets Workshop

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NB)(TSX:NB) is pleased to announce that it will present on the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project (the "Project") at the Mine-to-Magnets Workshop (the "Workshop"), hosted by the National Defense Industries Association ("NDIA") in Bethesda, MD on January 16-17, 2024. Most of the world's largest defense industry companies are expected to be in attendance.

NioCorp Executive Chairman and CEO Mark A. Smith will present on the Project on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The Workshop is being held at Lockheed Martin's global headquarters in Bethesda, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Details on the event, which is not open to the public or news media, can be seen here: https://www.ndia.org/events/2024/1/16/mine-to-magnet/agenda

In addition to defense contractors, senior officials from the U.S. Departments of Defense, Commerce, Energy, and other federal agencies, as well as senior officials from the U.S. House and Senate, are also expected to be in attendance.

ABOUT NIOCORP

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce niobium, scandium, and titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earths from the Project. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about NioCorp's expectation and ability to produce nobium, scanadium, titanium and rare earths from the Elk Creek Project, that Mark Smith will present at the Workshop and the attendance of any private or public officials, contractors, or government representatives. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of NioCorp and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations, and assumptions relating to the matters addressed herein. Such expectations and assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made by NioCorp with the SEC and with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of NioCorp prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the matters addressed herein and attributable to NioCorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, NioCorp undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

