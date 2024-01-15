CBRN Defense Market worth $21.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBRN Defense Market is estimated at USD 16.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 21.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Governments, armed forces, and first responders employ defense measures to counter Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN), and high yield explosives threats. These solutions encompass detection, identification, and prevention techniques. The CBRN defense market has experienced significant evolution, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions. Modern technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have been introduced on the supply side of the market. Anticipated exponential growth is attributed to the growing demand for CBRN defense equipment across various industries, supported by increased global military spending.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 16.1 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 21.4 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, End Use, Equipment and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Technological Complexities in CBRN defense equipments Key Market Opportunities Emerging markets Key Market Drivers Favorable regulations and international agreements



The CBRN Defense Market includes major players Rheinmetall Defence (Germany), Thales Group (France), Smiths Group PLC (UK), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), Bruker Corporation (US). These players have spread their business across various countries.

Based on Type, chemical segment is estimated to witness the largest share of the CBRN Defense market from 2023 to 2028.

Based on type, the market is segmented into Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives. The chemical segment of the CBRN Defense market is estimated to hold the dominant position in the market in 2023. CBRN defense relies on protective gear like hazmat suits, gas masks, gloves, and footwear. Detection of chemical agents is facilitated by portable devices and laboratory test instruments. The surge in global chemical warfare threats serves as a significant driver for the growth of this equipment segment.

Based on Equipment, protective wearables segment of the CBRN Defense market is projected to witness the largest share in 2023.

Based on equipment, the protective wearables segment is projected to lead the CBRN Defense market during the forecast period. Protection against CBRN threats is provided by protective wearables, encompassing protective clothing, gas masks and hoods, escape devices, footwear, and gloves. Primary users of CBRN defense equipment are first responders in the police, fire safety department, and hazmat safety officers in commercial and civil sectors. Military users include CBRN response teams within the armed forces. The choice of CBRN protective wearables is determined by the level and nature of contamination. This segment is at the forefront due to the availability of fully integrated Mopp-4 suits, offering the highest chemical and biological threat protection. Its prominence is further underscored by wide-ranging industrial applications and technological advancements.

Based on end use, the defense & government segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the CBRN Defense market from 2023 to 2028.

Based on end use, the defense & government segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the CBRN Defense during the forecast period. CBRN defense equipment within the defense sector encompasses protective wearables, detection tools, and decontamination systems. Homeland security personnel, including first responders in the police, fire safety departments, and hazmat safety officers, utilize this equipment. Notably, the defense & government segment in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2023 to 2028 in the CBRN Defense market.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to lead the CBRN Defense industry in terms of market share from 2023 to 2028. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed a rise in terror attacks, prompting countries in the area to bolster their CBRN defense capabilities. Notably, the increased defense expenditures of nations such as India and China, coupled with the expansion of military commands in emerging economies, have spurred the demand for CBRN defense in this region. The growing need for CBRN defense solutions is a result of heightened investments by countries, focusing on the development and procurement of advanced CBRN defense measures for their armed forces, border protection, and biowarfare programs.

The primary strategy employed by key players to maintain their presence in the CBRN Defense companies was the establishment of contracts, complemented by the introduction of new products featuring advanced technologies. Additionally, numerous companies engaged in collaborations to establish dedicated research and development centers for advanced CBRN Defense solutions. The market is largely controlled by a select group of globally recognized players, including Rheinmetall Defence (Germany), Thales Group (France), Smiths Group PLC (UK), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), Bruker Corporation (US), among others.

