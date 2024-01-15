Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
High-Tech-Gigant steigt voll ein und setzt Elektromobilität auf die Überholspur!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DDZG | ISIN: SE0017083694 | Ticker-Symbol: HT6
Frankfurt
12.01.24
08:12 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEARNING 2 SLEEP L2S AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEARNING 2 SLEEP L2S AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.01.2024 | 13:10
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (20/24)

Today, January 15, 2024, Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB issued a press release with
information that the Malmö District Court had declared the company bankrupt. 

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is subject of insolvency. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares of Learning 2 Sleep L2S AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with
immediate effect. 

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name:   L2S     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017083694
----------------------------
Order book ID: 246705   
----------------------------

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.