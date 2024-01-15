The African Development Fund has approved $302.9 million of financing for a 225 kV electricity interconnection project linking Mauritania and Mali. The project is part of the Desert to Power initiative, which facilitates the development of solar plants in the region.From pv magazine France The Desert-to-Power initiative is supporting the development of 10 GW of solar and storage in the 11 countries of the Sahel, a semi-arid region on the southern edge of the Sahara Desert, stretching across the African continent from Senegal to Ethiopia. To effectively integrate this new capacity, Mauritania and ...

