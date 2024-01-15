West Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town.

121 Mining Investment Cape Town will be hosting over 125 mining companies and more than 550 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on February 5-6.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has a global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Terrain Minerals Limited

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) is an active Australian listed exploration company with recent exploration success in REE/Gallium, and Gold. All projects are currently located in Australia (WA & QLD).Terrain currently has pending drill results from ~6,600m drilling campaign at its Larins's Lane Prospect that tested three under cover poly-metallic/gold MMI anomalies. Lithium: Large 737 km2, strategically located Pilbara Lithium package with multiple untested, undercover targets now identified, currently pending grant expected first Q 2024. Gallium and REE - at Smokebush and Lort River project, mineralisation discovered by Terrain's exploration team. Other projects are strategically located in highly prospective mining districts; copper/gold (Queensland) and REE's (WA) areas.

For additional information, please contact:

Terrain Minerals Limited

Mr J Virgin

(08) 9381 5558

Terrain@terrainminerals.com.au

www.Terrainminerals.com.au

