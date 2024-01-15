Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp (CSE: TTX) (FSE: DW8) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town.

121 Mining Investment Cape Town will be hosting over 125 mining companies and more than 550 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on February 5-6.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment Cape Town can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q02f4pD60

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has a global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp

Tantalex Lithium Resources is a mining company focused on the development and production of lithium, tin and tantalum assets in the DRC.

