Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - New World Solutions Inc. (CSE: NEWS) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT50) ("NEWS" or "New World" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful rebranding and name change of its newly acquired subsidiary from Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions ("DMEVS") to New World EV Solutions ("NEVS"). This rebranding includes a refreshed corporate identity that aligns with its commitment to sustainable innovation. Alongside this change, the Company has also updated its company website to newworldinc.io.

Concurrent with this rebranding, the Company is pleased to announce a key executive leadership change. Effective today, Young Cho Lee will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company. Mr. Lee brings a rich background in finance, with an MBA from Hanyang University and significant experience at LG Group, where he played a pivotal role in finance, accounting, and auditing across various subsidiaries. His expertise particularly shines in areas of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and restructuring.

This change follows the departure of the former CFO, Frank Kordy, who has stepped down from both the management and the Board due to personal reasons. The company extends its gratitude to Mr. Kordy for his significant contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

The transformation of DMEVS into NEVS signifies a new chapter for the subsidiary under the New World umbrella. It represents the Company's commitment to seamlessly integrating its acquisitions and leveraging their strengths to enhance the overall value proposition of the Company. The new identity of NEVS is expected to resonate with the current customer base and potential new clients, further strengthening the company's market position.

The Company's CEO, Paul Haber, commented on these developments, stating, "The rebranding to NEVS and the appointment of Young as our new CFO are critical milestones in our company's journey. They reflect our continuous efforts to evolve and adapt in a dynamic market. With Young's financial leadership and the refreshed identity of NEVS, we are poised for greater synergy and progress towards our strategic goals."

About New World

New World Solutions is a technology company focused on providing solutions to new world problems. Through our blockchain and technology experience we are leveraging solutions in the decentralized finance space as well as the electric vehicle area. We look to acquire and launch a balanced spectrum of solutions to become a leader in this dynamic tech landscape.

For additional information on New World and other corporate information, please visit the Company website at https://www.newworldinc.io/.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

New World Solutions Inc.

Phone: (416) 318- 6501

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain in general. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194188

SOURCE: New World Solutions Inc.