Amarc Resources Ltd.: Amarc Attending Three Vancouver Conferences in January

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSXV:AHR);(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to provide details of its executive and technical team's participation at three conferences in Vancouver, British Columbia during January 2024.

On January 19-20 , Amarc is presenting at the Metal Investors Forum Vancouver in the Star Sapphire Ballroom and Foyer (Level 3) in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel. Visit the Amarc Corporate Booth in the Foyer Corporate Presentation by Dr. Diane Nicolson, President & CEO

Friday, January 19, 2024 at 12:00 pm in the Speakers Hall Learn more about the Metals Investor Forum Vancouver

, Amarc is presenting at the in the Star Sapphire Ballroom and Foyer (Level 3) in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel. On January 21-22 , Amarc will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in the Exhibit Hall at Vancouver Convention Centre West. Visit Corporate Booth #300 Learn more about 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

, Amarc will be attending the in the Exhibit Hall at Vancouver Convention Centre West. On January 22-25 , Amarc is exhibiting at 2024 AME Roundup Conference in the Exhibit Hall at Vancouver Convention Centre East. Visit Corporate Booth #624 Learn more about the 2024 AME Roundup Conference

, Amarc is exhibiting at in the Exhibit Hall at Vancouver Convention Centre East.

Amarc's expansive, 100%-owned copper±gold districts are located in British Columbia. Each of Amarc's 100%-owned JOY, DUKE and IKE Districts hosts Cu±Au deposits: each is in proximity to key infrastructure. Funding is already in place for substantial discovery drilling across our Cu-Au Districts in 2024.

Conference delegates are also invited to contact Diane Nicolson, Amarc President & CEO, at (604) 684-6365 or at dianenicolson@hdimining.com in advance to organize a time for a meeting or to receive further information.

For further details on Amarc Resources Ltd., please visit the Company's website at www.amarcresources.com or contact Dr. Diane Nicolson, President and CEO, at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114, or Kin Communications, at (604) 684-6730, Email: AHR@kincommunications.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AMARC RESOURCES LTD.

Dr. Diane Nicolson

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking and other Cautionary Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All such statements, other than statements of historical facts that address exploration plans and plans for enhanced relationships are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Assumptions used by the Company to develop forward-looking statements include the following: Amarc's projects will obtain all required environmental and other permits and all land use and other licenses, studies and exploration of Amarc's projects will continue to be positive, and no geological or technical problems will occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, potential environmental issues or liabilities associated with exploration, development and mining activities, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and tenure and delays due to third party opposition, changes in and the effect of government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, exploration and development of properties located within Aboriginal groups asserted territories may affect or be perceived to affect asserted aboriginal rights and title, which may cause permitting delays or opposition by Aboriginal groups, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Amarc Resources Ltd., investors should review Amarc's annual Form 20-F filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and its home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Amarc Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com