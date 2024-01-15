Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Changes to Board

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release

15 January 2024

Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "ICAV")

RE: Changes to Board

The Board of Directors of the ICAV (the "Board") would like to announce that Carla Sload was appointed to the Board on 9 January 2024.

Ms. Sload joined Fidelity International in August 2018 as the Head of European Product Delivery. She is leading product implementation and product governance processes across Europe (including for the cross-border product range) and manages a team across four European offices.

Ms. Sload has almost twenty years' experience in the asset management industry within Product, focusing on building scalable & efficient product manufacturing platforms for cross-border fund ranges.

Ms. Sload served as Designated Person with responsibility for Investment Management (PCF-39D) for Fidelity's Irish Management Company from February 2021 until the merger of the Irish Management Company into Fidelity's Luxembourg Management Company in June 2022.

Before joining Fidelity International, Ms. Sload was the Head of Product Implementation at Pioneer Investments (subsequently Amundi) with responsibility for the execution of initiatives across the full product lifecycle for their Luxembourg range.

Prior to moving to the asset management industry, Ms. Sload was a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch working in their Private Client divisions in both Ireland and the US. Ms. Sload started her career working on the trading floor of the Chicago Board of Trade.

Ms. Sload holds a B.B.S. from Trinity College (Ireland) and an MBA in Finance from Weatherhead School of Management (US). Carla currently holds the Certified Investment Fund Director and Qualified Financial Advisor designation in Ireland.

Carla Sload has been appointed as a non-executive director of the ICAV.

Save as disclosed herein, no further information is required to be disclosed in relation to Carla Sload under the Irish Stock Exchange's, trading as Euronext Dublin, listing requirements for investment funds.